Meghan Markle is accused of bullying aides at Kensington Palace and although she has denied the allegations, she has yet to find ways to contradict the claims.

Jenny Afia, a lawyer for the Duchess of Sussex, appeared in the second part of the BBC Two documentary "The Princes and the Press" that aired on Monday. In it, she said there "were massive inaccuracies" in the allegations.

When asked by presenter Amol Rajan if there is any truth to the claims, she said, "The overall allegation was that the Duchess of Sussex is guilty of bullying. Absolutely not." Afia then explained, "The first thing is to be really clear about what bullying is. What bullying actually means is improperly using power deliberately and repeatedly to hurt someone physically or emotionally."

She said Meghan Markle "has absolutely denied ever doing that" but also "wouldn't want to negate anyone's personal experience." When asked if the mum-of-two has provided proof to clear her name from the bullying accusations, her lawyer pointed out that "it is really hard to prove a negative."

She said, "So if you haven't bullied someone how do you prove you haven't. Just denying the allegation...doesn't address the underlying problem that the allegation has been made."

The second part of "The Princes and the Press" looks back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding up to the time they stepped back as senior royals. It included coverage of their tour to South Africa wherein according to the Mirror, the Duke of Sussex had a terrible relationship with the press.

Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills said the royal did not talk to the media in an amicable manner. He reportedly also refused to look at the cameras and "didn't want to interact." He appeared "furious with the media."

Likewise, the second episode included the couple's ITV interview in which Prince Harry talked about his rift with his brother Prince William. It was said that the Duke of Cambridge was "very unhappy" with the interview and that he was "very worried" about his sibling.

As for Meghan Markle, Afia also defended the royal from claims that she was difficult to work with. She told Rajan that it "is just not true" that the duchess was "too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave."