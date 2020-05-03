Kate Middleton surprised new parents virtually via video call, 16 hours after they welcomed their baby son. They royal mother was introduced to the newborn in NHS maternity unit on Saturday.

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't stop gushing over the newborn baby. The new parents Rebecca Attwood and John Gill were pleasantly surprised by the call from the duchess. The Kingston hospital, in south of London is close to Kate Middleton. She secretly completed two-day work experience at the hospital's maternity unit in November.

"Hello! Very nice to meet you! This is definitely a first, I think! He is so sweet. Ah, congratulations! When did you have him?" Kate asked Rebecca. When she was told the baby was born at 10pm the previous night, the future queen replied: "My goodness, you must be exhausted."

Talking about her experience of speaking to the duchess Rebecca said: "Having a baby is an extraordinary experience at any time, but having one during lockdown and then having a surprise conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge after two hours' sleep was particularly surreal! The Duchess asked us about having a baby at such an unusual time, and our experience on the maternity ward was that all the midwives made it as normal as possible – apart from the masks, it was exactly the same as when we had our first son, Rafe, in 2015. The midwives were amazing on both occasions."

Kate carried out a virtual engagement as she spoke to midwives ahead of UK Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week (May 4- May10). The midwives told her how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the experience of expectant mothers and new parents. They added how the staff wear personal protective equipment for appointments and births.

The Duchess spoke with Midwives on the impact of coronavirus on them and their families â€” last week The Duke and Duchess launched @OurFrontlineUK, which provides round mental health support to frontline staff and key workershttps://t.co/JFXDZ9nx05 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2020

Sam Frewin, Lead Midwife Birth Centre & Better Births, put on an apron and mask before taking the laptop in to introduce her to the new family. Jo Doumouchtsi, Perinatal Mental Health Midwife said women were anxious about coming to the hospital and contracting COVID-19, and isolated from family. "They will still be very well supported by the midwives, by health visitors, by GPs and by mental health teams," she said.

Jennifer Tshibamba, a midwife in the Antenatal and Newborn Screening Team also spoke to the duchess. Meanwhile, Gina Brockwell, Director of Midwifery lauded the royal for her interest in maternity services "So it's an honour actually that she wanted to come back again," she added.