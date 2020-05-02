Kate Middleton thanked royal fans for all the love they showered on the birthday of Princess Charlotte. The princess celebrated her fifth birthday on Saturday. Prince William and Kate released a new photograph of their daughter.

The official social media handles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April," the caption reads.

The duchess showed off her culinary skills in the new photo. In the picture, Charlotte is wearing the same Zara frock that she was seen wearing in the series of pictures released on Friday by the royal couple. The princess also holds a transparent bag of pasta secured on top with a ribbon.

Charlotte, her older brother Prince George and younger brother Louis helped their mother to make the pasta alongside father Prince William last week. The family-of-five spent an afternoon making batches of fresh pasta, and filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham.

The next day they also helped to pack the van and spent around two and a half hours doing the deliveries. Charlotte, who is affectionately called Lottie by her family is seen helping to load the food parcels, and also carrying one of the bags of pasta as she knocks at a door before leaving it outside.

All the pictures released on the occasion of Charlotte's birthday were clicked by her mother Kate. The royal mother also clicked Prince Louis when he celebrated his second birthday last week.

Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis were participating in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative. The family is doing their bit to help in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of this initiative, over the past five weeks staff prepared and delivered meals to isolated pensioners living in the area. Around 1000 meals were made and delivered in the first week alone. When the Cambridges went out on delivery, residents were very happy to see them and came out to talk to them.