Kate Middleton reportedly reunited with Prince Harry and saw Lilibet while she was in the U.S.A for the Earthshot Prize awards with Prince William last week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Boston for three days for the annual Earthshot Prize awards. While they had a packed schedule, a source claimed that she did not want to miss the opportunity to see her niece Lilibet while in the country.

The insider told New Idea, "Regardless of what has happened in the past with Harry and Meghan, Kate desperately wanted to have a visit with their children" adding that the mum-of-three "loves kids, whether they're her own, her nieces and nephews, or the children she raises money for through her charities."

"She meets kids every single day and finds it absurd and a little sad that she hasn't spent any time with Harry's little girl."

The publication claimed that Kate Middleton contacted Prince Harry in the leadup to the visit to Boston. She reportedly asked him if "there was any way they could meet."

The source said she was "willing to carve out a few hours of her time in Boston to meet Harry in New York, even if it was only for 20 minutes, which is really unprecedented given her rank above the Sussexes as the future Queen." The Duke of Sussex reportedly was "on board" for a secret meeting with his sister-in-law and his children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, because "at the end of the day, Harry loves Kate, and feels his kids deserve to know her."

Kate Middleton had wanted to meet Prince Harry and Lilibet in New York because he and Meghan Markle are due to be in the city for the "Ripple of Hope" gala on Dec. 6. However, there was reportedly no reunion that took place between the duke and his brother Prince William because they are still on "tense terms."

But the source's claims contradict a foreign office source, who prior to the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit, said that they are in Boston solely for the Earthshot Prize awards and refuse to be distracted by the Sussexes. Likewise, there is no proof to confirm that Kate Middleton met with Prince Harry and Lilibet in New York.