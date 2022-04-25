As with any other married couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton also get into arguments, sometimes they get heated and the former reportedly ends up shouting at his wife.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson said that the Duke of Cambridge shares something in common with Prince Harry, and that is their "unpredictable" mood. They may appear composed and calm in public, but in private, they "both have quite extreme mood swings," which he traces back to their mother, the late Princess Diana.

The author, in his piece for the Daily Mail, cited one former royal courtier who said of the late princess, "She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy." As for Prince William, Jobson claimed that he has a "notably short fuse" and that "his fiery temper can blow up at any time – usually when he's frustrated or when it comes to issues regarding his family."

He wrote, "Even senior members of his circle will 'check which way the wind is blowing' before becoming too self-assured in his presence or raising problematic issues that might be better addressed at another time. Other insiders confide that William can be an emotional character who is, on occasion, 'difficult to handle.'"

As such, he and Kate Middleton would have heated arguments from time to time. One royal aide revealed that Prince William "can be a bit of a shouter when he loses it." But his wife is no pushover either. The aide said, "It's fair to say the Duke and the Duchess give as good as they get if their disagreement results in raised voices."

However, they have known each other for so long, and "so well, it usually blows over quickly – and she is, on the whole, a major calming influence on him." They dated since around 2003 and married in 2011.

Friends of the couple said the key to their marriage's success is "equal partnership." Despite the heated rows, Prince William and Kate Middleton have "a solid relationship and she gives him confidence." There is said to be "no jealousy, no friction" between them and that "they are happy for each other's successes."