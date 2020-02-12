Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is paying homage to one of her most favourite designers.

Kate Middleton stepped out in a military-inspired skirt-suit on Tuesday, the 10th anniversary of the death of designer Lee McQueen, the founder of Alexander McQueen, reports Hello! With her style choices, the duchess paid tribute to both the designer and the military, as she visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough. She was accompanied by Prince William, and her in-laws, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, in a rare royal appearance of the foursome.

For the outing in the chilly weather, Kate wore a structured high-neck navy military jacket featuring white buttons, matching pleated skirt that ended near her ankles, and a black clutch from the late designer's collection.

The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre supports serving members of the Armed Forces who are recovering from injuries and trauma.



Together with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met patients and staff at the centre. pic.twitter.com/zRtpr6O8xo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 11, 2020

The 38-year-old paired the navy suit with black high-heeled boots from Ralph Lauren and accessorised her look with silver drop earrings. She was also seen carrying black gloves along with her clutch. The mother-of-three styled her long hair into a half-up half-down do and kept her makeup natural for the visit to the facility.

Kate was photographed alongside William, Charles, and Camilla on the rare royal outing. While William was coordinating with Kate in a navy suit, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was seen braving the cold in a forest-green coat and a cozy black hat. Prince Charles, meanwhile, went with his classic camel coat.

Alexander McQueen, a luxury fashion house, was founded by British designer Lee Alexander McQueen in 1992 and taken over by creative director Sarah Burton following his sudden death in 2010. Kate, whose lace wedding gown was also designed by Lee McQueen's successor Sarah Burton, has worn the label's designs on several occasions.

Most recently, she recycled her Alexander McQueen gold and white gown for an appearance at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards in London on Sunday, Feb. 2. She had previously worn the same dress back in 2012 for a state dinner in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The royal showed faith in the label on several other significant occasions, including the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry with Meghan Markle. For the royal wedding, Kate wore primrose yellow silk tailored coat by McQueen, that she had previously worn on three significant events including her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015.