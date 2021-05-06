Prince William and Kate Middleton have launched a YouTube channel to give the royal fans a sneak peek into their lives, and their debut video itself has created a lot of buzz.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge announced the launch of the channel on Wednesday, by sharing the video on their Instagram account with the caption: "Better late than never - we're now on @YouTube." For their first video, the couple shared a blooper and behind-the-scenes footage, in which they are seen putting a rare display of their playful sides.

The blooper was from William and Kate's video message that they recorded for the Irish Foreign Ministry for St. Patrick's Day this year. William starts their greeting in the Irish language, at which point Kate corrects her husband's pronunciation saying: "You don't need to roll your r's."

"Do I not roll those?" William replied, after which Kate shook her head and said, "No." The couple had joked around in the final video as well which was released on March 17. When Kate followed William's Irish message with an English one, the Duke said: "How come you got the easy bit?." making his wife laugh.

The couple has shared more such clips in their new video, including a part where they fool around during filming. "By the way, be careful what you say now because these guys, they're filming everything," William quipped while pointing to the camera, to which a laughing Kate responded: "I know!"

Apart from launching a YouTube channel, the couple made changes to their Instagram account as well. They changed its name from "Kensington Palace" to "dukeandduchessofcambridge." The information about their YouTube channel has also been added to their bio on the picture-sharing site. The display profile has also been changed to a candid shot of them giggling during their 2020 visit to Ireland, the same picture that they used on their YouTube account.

The Instagram account was also used by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they launched their independent @SussexRoyal account, which they shut down in March last year after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.