Prince William and Kate Middleton joined US President Joe Biden and other world leaders to wish everyone a happy and safe St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, March 17, and the video message included a funny exchange between the royal couple.

The video, recorded for the Irish Foreign Ministry, started with a written message: "A very special St. Patrick's Day message from our friends around the world," before Joe Biden, who has his ancestral home in Ireland, appeared on the screen.

After Biden, Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared on the screen in green outfits to mark the festival. William said something in the traditional Irish language before his wife took over saying: "We're delighted to wish you all a happy St. Patrick's Day!"

"How come you got the easy bit?" William joked, making his wife laugh.

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic," the Duke of Edinburgh continued. Kate joined him in recalling their royal trip and the "warm welcome" they received calling it a "testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength in the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland."

This is Kate and William's second appearance since Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to a report in People magazine, William has grown more "protective" of his wife after the interview, in which she was accused of making Meghan cry.

"William is very protective of Kate and can get very angry. For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself," royal biographer Penny Junor told the outlet.

The father-of-three is also worried that his and other family members' private conversations with his brother will be "plastered on US TV," as Harry and Meghan have already put forward three clarifications through their friends since the interview.

Harry initially clarified through Oprah that his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, weren't involved in a conversation about their child's colour. Days later, Gayle King reported that the couple had an "unproductive phone call" with Prince Charles and Prince William about their concerns. Most recently, King claimed that they had an agreement with CBS to not air the interview if the worst happened to Prince Philip who was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

A source close to William told Vanity Fair: "There's a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV."

A family friend said about the situation, "It seems the Sussexes seem to want to keep fuelling this story at a time when the royals are trying to protect Prince Philip from the headlines," adding that Harry and Meghan's approach seemed to be a "very strange way" to heal their rift with royals.