Kate Middleton received praise when she was seen on video silently paying her respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she entered Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial on March 29.

Royal family members and friends of the late Duke of Edinburgh arrived ahead of Her Majesty at the abbey for the Thanksgiving service. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their two elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were already at their seats when the monarch arrived.

In a video taken from the live broadcast of the memorial, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen looking to the centre aisle as Queen Elizabeth II walked past aided by Prince Andrew. In an unexpected gesture, the 40-year old curtseyed while the others did not.

Although she did not speak to the Queen or make eye contact, she was still being respectful. A clip of the moment shared on social media has royal followers praising the mum-of-three and calling her a "class act."

"The Duchess of Cambridge curtsies as the Queen walks past. Maintaining standards even when Her Majesty can't see it. Utter Class ? She gets the brief. #GodSavetheQueen," one commented on Twitter.

Very classy lady . Did anyone else curtsey, i doubt it. — jane (@ken67059412) April 2, 2022

Another praised, "Find a fault with Kate... there isn't one. Flawless and perfection at its best." One said, "So much respect and grace" and another chimed in, "Absolutely love Kate!! Pure class and grace."

More netizens praised the Duchess of Cambridge for the gesture as one said that she "knows how things are done" while another shared that "it is obvious she takes her responsibilities very seriously."

Another wrote, " This captured, for me, a very moving moment. Respect to the glorious Queen."

"I just can't help but think of how much the Queen Mother would've respected & adored her," one more chimed in.

The Queen Mother would have definitely approved of Kate Middleton, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond. She said the late monarch would have found the duchess "committed and dutiful." She claimed that the two women share similarities in their interest to interact with the public. They both give "the impression of being fully engaged and committed to any conversation or engagement."