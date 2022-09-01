Meghan Markle has seemingly lost interest in the U.S. as American media is "more likely" to feature Prince William and Kate Middleton, a new report claimed.

An unnamed insider told The Telegraph, per Express UK, that the American press is warming more towards the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after Prince Harry's wife was slammed on social media for several allegations against the royal family and the British media.

The informant shared, "Meghan is sort of regarded as tabloid fodder these days. I wouldn't say her popularity has waned, but her star draw has. She was riding on the cusp of being the Duchess, but a lot of their projects [had] failed, and some of the lustrs has gone. It would be unfair to say she's not popular, but we are doing less on her. We are more likely to do something on William and Kate now."

Netizens even hailed Kate Middleton for showing "tremendous grace and selflessness," which is the "antithesis" of Meghan Markle. Many Twitter users also praised Prince William's wife in response to the Nile Gardiner's remarks.

One Twitter user said, "Yes, we are lucky. She's fabulous." Another netizen wrote, "We really are lucky to have her," while the third user stated, "We are indeed blessed with this loyal, dedicated woman with huge dignity and respect."

The positive feedback given to Kate Middleton came after Meghan Markle gave an interview with The Cut magazine. During the sit-down, the former "Suits" actress talked about her and Prince Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal roles and continue her responsibilities as a public figure.

Meghan Markle told interviewer Allison P. Davis that she is "conscious" girls still look at her as a "real life princess." Prince Harry's ladylove said, "It's important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they're just like, 'Oh my God, it's a real-life princess.'"

She added, "I just look at all of them and think, you have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you've ever read. I don't mean that in terms of 'You could marry a prince one day.'"

There are also rumours that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying their best to draw all media attention to them after it was announced in August that Prince William and Kate Middleton would visit the U.S. to attend several engagements. The Sussex pair is allegedly afraid that the Cambridge couple would steal their thunder, especially since some of their projects were cancelled or shelved already.