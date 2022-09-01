Kim Kardashian is already moving on from her shocking split from Pete Davidson, but Kanye West's previous antics are making it hard for the makeup mogul to find new love, a recent report claimed.

Sources told Heat Magazine that all men interested in dating Kardashian are worried that they would experience the same fate in the hands of the "Heartless" rapper. Most, if not all, fans can recall that West continually mocked Davidson throughout his relationship with Kardashian.

Kanye West, who clearly struggles to accept that he is no longer Kim Kardashian's cup of tea, even threatened Pete Davidson on several occasions, which resulted in him getting banned from social media networks for online bullying and spreading hate.

Now, informants suggested that "The Kardashians" star's potential suitors believe that they would likely get a taste of West's fury once they show their interest to his ex-wife.

An unnamed insider said, "Everyone saw what Kanye did. Kim and Pete were living in fear of his next vitriolic attack, it was horrendous. Obviously, that's going to make anyone think twice about getting involved. Kim's genuinely worried she'll never be able to have a normal relationship because Kanye will always try to sabotage it."

Another mole dished that Pete Davidson is currently in trauma therapy to recuperate from all the hate and criticisms he got from Kanye West. The last thing Kim Kardashian wants is reportedly her future beaus going through the same fate.

Because of this, the sister of Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian allegedly gave West an ultimatum. The social media maven reportedly warned to do a tell-all if the "Runaway" rapper would not leave her alone.

The tattler stated, "She's given Kanye an ultimatum. She's told him if he doesn't leave her alone, she'll do a big tell-all interview. She's been through hell and back during her marriage and divorce and would gladly sit down in Oprah's garden and pour her heart out, just like Adele and Meghan did."

Kim Kardashian has yet to comment on the claims saying that she issued an ultimatum to Kanye West to prevent the rapper from bullying her upcoming boyfriends as Pete Davidson had experienced. So, avid followers of the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star should take all these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.