Kate Middleton and Prince William have an important decision to make that will shape their son and the heir to the throne's future. Time is approaching fast when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge must decide whether their eldest son will go to a boarding school or not.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Ingrid Seward told Prince William's decision about their children's education and future will be driven by his personal experience in his own childhood. The expert suggests that he went through "terrible trauma" when he was young. Therefore, the royal father is "very tuned into his children's mental health."

According to publication, the recently released family pictures on their official Instagram account showcases Prince William and Kate Middleton's "hands-on parenting style." There is no doubt that the royal parents may have to deal with the "potential dilemma" of whether to send their three children to a boarding school or not just like previous generations.

William and his brother Prince Harry both have attended boarding school Ludgrove School in Berkshire, England. Will the Cambridges continue to follow the tradition is a big question?

"Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully. I think they'll wait to see how the children's personalities develop and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home. Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children's mental health," Seward said.

Currently, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being home-schooled by their parents due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, they both are students at private day school Thomas's Battersea in London. While George is in the second year, Charlotte is still in the reception year.

Meanwhile, Seward suggests that it won't be a surprise if the royal parents decide to break the tradition and keep them in day schools. "We're used to seeing the royals breaking with tradition these days so it won't be a huge shock if they do things their way. I think William and Kate's view will be, if the children are happy in their school, why change things," Seward believes.