The royals are no stranger to the common family issues like sibling rivalry. According to Kate Middleton, her children are enjoying some healthy competition with each other.

Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a children's hospice near Norfolk, East Anglia's Children's Hospice facilities, The Nook where she revealed the details about her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, according to People. It appears that all three Cambridge children have a green thumb and love spending time outdoors.

Currently, the family-of-five is residing in their Norfolk home Anmer Hall due to coronavirus pandemic. Even though the royal couple has returned to their in-person royal engagements, the family continues to reside in their English county residence away from their official London home. Apart from their royal duties, the couple has been spending time home-schooling their children and teaching them new things.

As Kate helped plant a garden at The Nook she revealed the two princes and the princess are currently growing sunflowers in their garden. And it appears they are giving each other some healthy competition to ace their gardening skills. "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," Kate said. "Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!"

The Nook is the newest addition to East Anglia's Children's Hospices that is committed to providing better palliative care and children hospice services in Norfolk and North Suffolk.

During her visit to the facility, the royal spent time with volunteers to plant the garden, bringing her own lavender, bay, and rosemary. This was just the addition to the garden, which already includes the likes of strawberry plants, herbs, geraniums, and hydrangeas.

As per the report, the royal mother was at ease and did not shy away from getting her hands dirty. She showed off her gardening skills without using gloves. She did not even get rid of her sapphire and diamond engagement ring while putting her hands in the compost. She planted a sunflower for the Delf family who lost their son earlier this year. He was a part of East Anglia Children's hospices