Kate Middleton and Prince William greeted Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday on Aug. 4, but the message reportedly did not come from them personally because they are not on good terms with the celebrant.

Senior members of the British Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles and Camilla, shared their birthday wishes on their respective social media pages. They each shared a photo of the Duchess of Sussex taken from her appearance at the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

A source claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton had their press secretary post the birthday message" on their Twitter and Instagram pages and "that was deemed enough."

However, as far as personally reaching out to greet Meghan Markle on her birthday, this did not happen. The insider said that "there is very little contact between William and his brother, Harry, and even less contact between Kate and Meghan."

"They (sic) couples are not at war, but they are not friends. Both have moved on with their lives in different directions," the source told OK! magazine adding, "Of course, there is bad blood but neither William nor Kate is interested in airing their dirty laundry in public. They only wish Harry and Meghan felt the same way."

Meanwhile, a royal insider pointed out the difference in the birthday messages the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously posted for Meghan Markle. In the past, they would retain the greetings on the grid. But ever since she and Prince Harry left their royal duties, their greetings have reportedly only gotten worse.

"William and Kate's 2022 birthday message has a glaring difference from ones they've posted in the past. This year's post is not featured on the grid — it's been relegated to Instagram Stories, which will expire after 24 hours," the royal source told the publication. The insider noted that "this is the second year in a row Kate and William have done this. They did the same with Harry's birthday tribute too."

It is believed that Meghan Markle celebrated her 41st birthday privately with Prince Harry, children Archie and Lilibet, and with close friends and family. There is no mention if she launched any philanthropic campaign as she did with her 40x40 initiative last year when she turned 40 years old.