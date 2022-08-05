Meghan Markle reportedly had an intimate celebration for her 41st birthday at her Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated another milestone on Aug. 4. A spokesperson for the royal told US Weekly, "The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends." Details are scarce but it is likely that she spent her birthday with her husband Prince Harry, their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, and her mother Doria Ragland.

The couple does not have a social media account where they can share details about their life so it is not known how they spent her birthday. Regardless, members of the British royal family still remembered to greet the duchess. Amid reports of a feud, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla sent their greetings through their respective Twitter accounts.

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, through the Clarence House page, shared the greeting, "Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex! and a balloon emoji." A photo of the duchess taken from her appearance at the Thanksgiving service during the Platinum Jubilee accompanied the message.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!" They also shared a similar picture of the royal taken from the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

This is the third time that the former "Suits" star spent her birthday in the U.S.A. after she and the Duke of Sussex left their royal duties in January 2020. For her 40th birthday, she launched her 40x40 initiative, in which she urged 40 of her friends to give 40 minutes of their time to motivate or encourage women hoping to get back into the workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan Markle even released a video to promote her campaign which featured actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy. It is unclear what she has planned for her 41st birthday but there has been radio silence so far. The Archewell Foundation website also does not have any new posts the last one was from April 13, 2022.