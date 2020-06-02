The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recorded a video together to send out a beautiful message to Australia's first responders and frontline workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrating Australia's inaugural "Thank a First Responder Day" the video was released on Tuesday.

The video was recorded from their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, where the couple is self-isolating with their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royals sent out a message of "huge thanks" appreciating their work not only during the coronavirus outbreak but also wildfire that Australia was dealing with earlier this year.

"Earlier this year, we witnessed thousands of firefighters, supported by the wider first responder community, who worked tirelessly risking their own lives to protect Australian communities from the devastating wildfires," William said in the video, according to Daily Mail. "The world was watching your efforts and we were deeply moved by what we saw."

They went on to acknowledge the work of paramedics, police, firefighters, and support staff work during the global health crisis.

"Sadly, you're now on the frontline of yet another emergency. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again," Kate said. "Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters, and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health but also their mental well-being. Today, on Australia's inaugural 'Thank a First Responder Day,' you all deserve our huge thanks."

William ended the message by appreciating their fearless efforts every time an emergency arises.

"You should be immensely proud of everything you do and we send our very best wishes to you all and to your families," Prince William concluded.

"Thank you," they both said in unison.

In the video, Prince William looked dapper in his classic suit attire. Meanwhile, Kate recycled her £900 bright yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress. She reportedly first wore it on her royal Australian tour of 2014. The royal mother completed her look with £165 gold leaf Catherine Zoraida earrings.