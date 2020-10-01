Kate Middleton talked about her son Prince George's current topic in school in conversation with one of the entrants from her Hold Still photography initiative. In a surprise phone call, she revealed that her seven-year-old son is learning about volcanoes in school.

According to Hello! magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge placed a surprise call to Ceri Edwards from South Wales, whose submission was among the 100 selected photographs for National Portrait Gallery's digital exhibition.

Edwards' photograph entitled "Be Safe Daddy X" is a black and white touching portrait of her daughter Poppy hugging her father, who is a paramedic or a frontline worker working through the pandemic. The portrait tells a story about Poppy's struggle to stay away from her father who was working extended hours during the outbreak. It shows the pair clenched in a loving cuddle just before Edwards' husband departed for a night shift.

Edwards told the publication about her conversation with the duchess and said she "absolutely wonderful." She spoke to Poppy, who is apparently in the same school year as Prince George.

"She asked Poppy about her favourite topic at school and put her at ease. She asked Poppy how she felt when her Daddy had to go to work during the pandemic and Poppy said that she was very scared and worried about him, but very proud too," she said. "They talked about how important cuddles are and how they both love to give them."

Introducing, the final 100 portraits. In May this year, in collaboration with the @NationalPortraitGallery, we invited people of all ages, from across the UK to submit a photographic portrait which they had taken during lockdown. The images present a unique record of our shared and individual experiences during this extraordinary period of history, conveying humour and grief, creativity and kindness, tragedy and hope. Visit our link in bio to see the images and read the stories behind the nation's experience of life during the lockdown.

Edwards later revealed that the mother-of-three also spoke to her husband and talked about his experience as a paramedic during the pandemic.

During their conversation, the mothers discussed their kids' current school topics. While Poppy is learning about Brazil and Beyond, George's is The Active World-Volcanoes. The duchess reportedly thanked Edwards for the picture that displays the special bond between father and daughter before concluding the phone call.

Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland

Earlier this month, the final 100 winning portraits were chosen by Kate and are now available to view on NPG's official website. These final selections were made out of 31,000 total submissions.