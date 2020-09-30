Kate Middleton took the outdoors for her latest engagement on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge, who became the joint president of the Scout Association with the Duke of Kent, visited the 12th Northolt Scout Group in west London.

The engagement took place on the same day when the royal mother assumed her new role as the joint president of Scouts, a voluntary educational movement for young people across the UK. It is said to be the largest co-educational movement in the country.

During her visit, Kate Middleton met members of Beavers and Cub Scouts and learned about "how they have adapted their activities during the pandemic." The Duchess of Cambridge expressed her gratitude and excitement at being given the role.

"For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life," Kate said in a statement as quoted by Hello.

In her new role, she will be working with Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent, who has been President of The Scout Association since 1975. Meanwhile, the queen remains the patron of the association.

As per the report, Kate was presented with the Silver Wolf Award, which is said to be the association's highest honour.

"The Scouts' ethos of dedication, inclusivity, and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations, and as such I am delighted to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, and to work together to continue that legacy," said Duke of Kent welcoming the duchess in her new role.

The mother-of-three reportedly wore a casual ensemble for her visit to the scout groups. Looking the part, she wore a blue button-down shirt, a brown leather waistcoat, skinny jeans and ankle boots by See by Chloe. She completed her look with a striped scouts scarf.

During the visit, Kate engaged in some traditional scout outdoor activities such as toasting marshmallows on a bonfire with other scouts. They even made cards to send to a local care home and build bird helicopters.

Kate, who has formerly been part of Girl Guide herself, has volunteered with scouts group on multiple occasions, previously. She visited Scouts in Kings Lynn in 2016 to celebrate 100 years of the organisation. And in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Menai Bridge Scouts in Wales and Kate visited Scouts Headquarters at Gilwell Park in Essex.