Royal watchers are disappointed at how Kate Middleton behaved towards Meghan Markle four days before the latter's wedding in 2018. They claimed they are seeing the princess in a different light following the release of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare."

In his book, the Duke of Sussex shared that his sister-in-law demanded the bridesmaids' dresses be remade and she reportedly also did not like how the duchess was planning her own wedding. He suggested that the Princess of Wales was being difficult despite knowing the stress that the former "Suits" star was already under with the planning of the wedding and the drama surrounding her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Prince Harry wrote that Kate Middleton also consulted her previous wedding designer who agreed to her observations about the dresses. The duke included the alleged text exchanges between the two women in his memoir.

Over at Twitter, Kate Middleton became the subject of ridicule following these revelations in "Spare." One expressed disbelief that she had the audacity to order the dresses to be remade four days before the wedding and even sent the supposedly confidential designs to a rival fashion house.

Could you imagine putting up with this 4 days before a wedding! pic.twitter.com/WnPFg2BREi — Angela (@Angela24801664) January 10, 2023

I’ve gone off her too. I’ve looked at videos on tiktok and she seems like a confrontational too big for her boots bully. Meghan looks scared of her. I would be too! — Peter Henery (@peterhenery) January 10, 2023

I’m sorry I can’t get over the fact that Kate Middleton had the nerve to demand Meghan (the bride!!) to completely remake the bridesmaid dresses according to how she wanted it and even had a rival fashion house to critique Meghan’s original choice. Kate is an evil witch I swear. — Miiiin 🤍 SPARE 🙏 Harry and Meghan on Netflix (@yoon_strawberry) January 9, 2023

"She sent the supposedly confidential Givenchy designs to a rival brand just to have it critiqued and demanded Meghan to change them. Then K refused to attend the fittings for the adjustments when Meghan's tailor was expecting Kate to come. Kate is a nightmare," one tweeted.

A second wrote, "And remake it FOUR DAYS before the wedding. Dumping that sort of thing on a bride at the eleventh hour is just nasty." A third commenter called the Princess of Wales "beyond evil."

One netizen applauded Meghan Markle for being "very diplomatic" despite Kate Middleton's behaviour. Another claimed it was not about the bridesmaids' dresses at all but that "it was part of the plan to create chaos and upset Meghan so much she would cancel the wedding."

In "Spare," Prince Harry revealed that the disagreement with Kate Middleton over the bridesmaids' dresses upset Meghan Markle and made her cry. But the British press twisted the story and claimed that the duchess made the princess cry. He said both his sister-in-law and Prince William did not correct the report even after they asked until the duchess had to set the record straight in the Oprah interview in 2021.