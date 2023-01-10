Prince Harry has allegedly upset Kate Middleton with his recent revelations about her in his memoir titled "Spare," which comes out on Jan. 10.

Tom Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," told Page Six the revelations have deeply "hurt" the Princess of Wales. They have reportedly also "outraged" her. He called the prince's attacks on his sister-in-law "grotesquely gutter" and "disgraceful."

He also accused the Duke of Sussex of "deception" because he did not give the royals "a hint of what was to come" when they reunited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September.

In his memoir, Prince Harry talked about the argument the Princess of Wales had with Meghan Markle over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. He said his sister-in-law texted that there was a "problem" with her daughter's dress, to which his wife advised her to go to the tailor waiting at the palace for the needed adjustments.

But Kate Middleton insisted on having a chat with the Duchess of Sussex in which she said her daughter cried when she tried on her dress because it was "too big, long and baggy." The former "Suits" star once again suggested the tailor but was told instead to have all the bridesmaids' dresses remade just four days before the wedding.

The mum-of-three ultimately took her daughter to the tailor, but the Duke of Sussex said he found his wife on the floor crying after the argument. The following day, Kate Middleton apologised with flowers and a note.

In "Spare," Prince Harry also talked about the Princess of Wales demanding an apology from Meghan after the latter commented about her having "baby brain." The comment came during a pre-wedding call when the princess said she forgot something insignificant which the duchess attributed to her changing hormones given that she had just given birth to Prince Louis on April 23, 2018.

Kate Middleton took offence to the comment and called for a meeting at Kensington Palace where she told the duchess that they are not that close enough for her to talk about her hormones. Prince Harry said the comment also angered Prince William who pointed a finger at Meghan Markle and called her "rude." She responded by asking him to take his finger out of her face. The Duke also claimed that the princess "winced" after his wife borrowed her lip gloss and applied it to her lips.