A smile from the Princess of Wales towards Queen Camilla prompted body language expert Judi James to call Kate the Royal Family's 'natural matriarch' after their appearance at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, 8 November 2026. James said the expression appeared to reassure the Queen.

The pair stood together on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Whitehall as the annual service took place. Their appearance drew attention amid speculation about their relationship, although there is no verified evidence of a disagreement between them.

Kate Middleton's Smile Towards Queen Camilla Draws Attention

The exchange took place during the National Service of Remembrance, where senior royals gathered to honour those who died in military service.

King Charles, Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne laid wreaths at the Cenotaph while Kate and Camilla watched from the balcony.

James told the Daily Express that Kate appeared warm towards Camilla as they emerged for the ceremony.

'Her warm smile towards a slightly tense-looking Camilla looked like a signal of reassurance as they first appeared together,' James said.

James focused on the women's first moments on the balcony, interpreting Kate's expression as reassurance. Her comments were an assessment of their appearance, not a report of a conversation or their private feelings.

Footage shared by HELLO! Canada on X also showed the two women attending the service. Neither the footage nor James's observations establish that a disagreement exists between them.

Why James Described Kate as a 'Natural Matriarch'

James's assessment went beyond Kate's interaction with Camilla. She suggested that the Princess of Wales had developed a reassuring public presence reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

'Over the past few years of drama and scandal for the royal Firm, [Catherine] has emerged as their natural matriarch,' James told the Daily Express.

James linked the description to Kate's composure at royal appearances, saying she increasingly projected the steadiness associated with the late Queen. The comparison was her assessment of Kate's public presence, not a formal change in the Princess's royal responsibilities.

James also examined Kate's reaction as Prince William laid his wreath at the Cenotaph. She interpreted the Princess's expression as a sign of approval and 'silent unity' with her husband.

According to James, Kate then turned towards Camilla with another smile, which she viewed as further evidence of her reassuring manner. Her interpretation connected the gestures to a wider impression of Kate's public role, rather than to any confirmed exchange between the women.

The description of Kate as a 'natural matriarch' is James's characterisation, not an official royal designation. It does not indicate any change to Camilla's position as Queen.

James's comments concern brief gestures during a national ceremony and offer one interpretation of the interaction. The available footage and the expert's observations do not establish whether Camilla felt tense or whether Kate intended to reassure her.

The Remembrance Sunday service brought senior members of the Royal Family together to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in military service. James's remarks focused on how Kate appeared during the ceremony, rather than on any change to her official role.