Kate Middleton has left people impressed with her fashion sense once again, this time with a glittering gold gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William, father-in-law Prince Charles, and his wife Duchess Camilla at the COVID-delayed premiere of "No Time to Die" at Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday. The royal arrived at the red carpet in a stunning gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape, which looked the perfect combination of royal fashion and modern movie glamour.

Showing one's cleavage used to be quite a scandal for a British royal once upon a time, but Kate comfortably rocked the plunging neckline of the sequined gown. She paired her dress with elegant earrings from London-based company O'Nitaa that she first wore in 2019 and styled her hair into a neatly swept bun. She finished off her look with light shimmery makeup and Aquazzura's 'Fenix' heels, reports Mail Online.

Daniel Craig himself couldn't help but compliment Kate's look as he told the Duchess, "You look jolly lovely!"

The 39-year-old posed on the red carpet with her family members before the premiere began. Prince William and Prince Charles were both suited up in tuxedoes, while the Duchess of Cornwall was wearing a light blue dress with a delicate beaded overlay.

The royals interacted with the stars attending the premiere, including Craig who has marked his last outing in his role as James Bond after playing it in the 007 franchise 5 times. His co-stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas were also in attendance, so was "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge who has worked as a screenwriter for the film. Other screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were also present, along with theme song performers Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

William and Kate had also attended the world premiere for the last Bond film, "Spectre," in 2015, where they were joined by Prince Harry. Before that, Charles and Camilla had attended the premiere of the 23rd Bond film, "Skyfall," in 2012.

It has been a long-standing tradition to have members of the royal family attending Bond premieres. Queen Elizabeth II herself attended the premiere of the 5th Bond film "You Only Live Twice" in 1967, 20th film "Die Another Day" in 2002, and 21st film "Casino Royale" in 2006. Princess Diana attended the premiere of "For Your Eyes Only" in 1981, "Never Say Never Again" in 1983, and "A View to a Kill" in 1985.