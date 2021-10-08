It is said that Kate Middleton did not have the energy to bond with Meghan Markle in the leadup to her wedding with Prince Harry because her health was not up for it.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton said the Duchess of Cambridge at the time was pregnant with third child Prince Louis. She was more concerned about her welfare than about being friendly with the former "Suits" star. Her pregnancy was already exhausting enough and she could not be bothered with thoughts of being friends with her future sister-in-law.

"Kate and Meghan were neither sisters nor, unlike Fergie and Diana, friends before they joined the Royal Family," the author wrote in the updated version of his unauthorised book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced they were expecting their third child on Sept. 4, 2017. In the days that followed, she had to cancel several public engagements because of her health. The public knows that the royal does not always have it easy with her pregnancies. She suffered hyperemesis gravidarum when she was carrying Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM September 4, 2017

She was already five months into her third pregnancy during the Sussexes' wedding on May 19, 2018. Like with her first two children, she also suffered from severe morning sickness with Prince Louis.

"What is more, during the build-up to Meghan's wedding, Kate was experiencing her third difficult pregnancy and was focused on her own welfare. She did not have much energy to bond with her new neighbour," Morton wrote as quoted by The Sun.

The biographer said that Kate Middleton made up for the missed opportunity to befriend the new royal afterward. She did so during their appearance at a tennis match two months after the Royal Wedding.

Morton said the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle "were still getting to know one another" when they "sat together in the royal box to watch the Ladies' Singles Final at Wimbledon in July 2018."

Now rumours have it that Meghan Markle had given Kate Middleton a gold bracelet to say thank you for her support during the Royal Wedding. The duchess also revealed in her Oprah interview that she had forgiven the mum-of-three for making her cry ahead of the ceremony.