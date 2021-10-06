Meghan Markle gave Kate Middleton a "peace offering" following their reported disagreement over the flower girl dresses for her wedding, according to a royal biographer.

Andrew Morton, in the updated version of his book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," said the Duchess of Sussex made peace with her sister-in-law with a piece of jewellery. She gave her a gold bracelet designed by California based jeweller Lisette Polny as "a thank you" for her support. She also gave the same bangle to six of her closest friends.

According to The Sun, the jeweller is one of the former "Suits" star's favourites. She wore a pair of the designer's earrings for her Vanity Fair magazine cover shoot. She also wore a ring from Polny on her second royal engagement.

Morton claimed that the 40-year old had since considered the "spat concerning the [flower girls'] outfits" behind them. He called it an "elegant peace offering" with "both women professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain."

Meghan Markle had talked about the alleged rift with her sister-in-law in her explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. She clarified rumours that she made Kate Middleton cry during her wedding in May 2018. She said the "reverse happened" and that the mum-of-three made her cry over the flower girl dresses.

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about something, pertaining to...the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings," she revealed and denied that there was a confrontation. At the time there were reports that there was a disagreement between the royals during a "stressful" fitting. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly disagreed when Kate said flower girls, including her daughter Princess Charlotte, should wear tights per royal protocol.

"I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me," Meghan Markle said. She later called Kate Middleton a "good person" and revealed that the mum-of-three apologised soon thereafter with flowers.