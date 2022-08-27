Meghan Markle will be coming back to the U.K. in September, but she and Prince Harry do not have plans to visit Prince William and Kate Middleton, a new report claimed.

Sources told Closer UK that Kate Middleton got upset after learning that Meghan Markle was not considering paying her a visit. The wife of Prince William is reportedly looking forward to having a face-to-face conversation with the Duchess of Sussex.

An unnamed insider told the magazine, "Kate had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan when she and Harry came to England. She wanted to be the bigger person and extend that olive branch because she feels all this ugliness of ignoring one another has gone on for long enough."

The informant noted that Kate Middleton had not forgiven Meghan Markle yet for all the things she said and did to her. However, the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly wants to extend an olive branch to the former "Suits" actress to help heal the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

The tipster furthered, "It's Harry's birthday soon, and she wanted to maybe make that a way of getting them all together and giving gifts. She knows that patching things up and ending the bad blood would be better for both sets of families and, of course, the monarchy as a whole."

Closer UK underscored that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are only returning to British soil next month for work. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly not interested in fixing strained relationships with the other members of the royal family.

The tattler also said, "This trip is not about them or rebuilding relationships, it's about her and Harry's charity work, and she doesn't want anything overshadowing that. Meghan wants to do things on her terms and won't be dictated to."

Kate Middleton has yet to comment on the reports claiming that she's upset about Meghan Markle not planning to pay her a visit. So, avid followers of Prince William's wife should take all these speculations with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.