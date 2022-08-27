Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to British soil in September for the WellChild Awards in London, but royal reunions during the visit are said to be unlikely, a new report suggested.

Sources told New Idea that Prince Harry urged the staff of Queen Elizabeth to include him in the monarch's hectic schedule. However, palace aides reportedly told Meghan Markle's husband that Her Majesty's diary is fully booked.

Prince Harry, as per the entertainment news outlet, was not thrilled to hear the response from Queen Elizabeth's staff, especially since he was not able to spend much time with his grandmother during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

An unnamed insider told the publication, "As she's splitting time between Sandringham, Balmoral, and Windsor Castle, there certainly is a bit of diary comparison needed before then."

After learning about the hectic schedule of Queen Elizabeth and might not be able to accommodate his request for a visit, Prince Harry reportedly set his eyes on getting reunited with his only brother, Prince William. However, the better half of Meghan Markle reportedly received a similar rejection because the Duke of Cambridge also has a jam-packed month filled with appointments and royal engagements.

The unidentified source furthered, "Harry can announce all the trips to England he wants, but William is far too busy with his own stuff. Things are still aren't great between the Wales boys, but if Harry sorts things out with the queen, some hope it might be a stepping stone to William, who is so far still closed off."

Speculations are rife that Prince Harry and Prince William are still not speaking with each other following their falling out last year. To recall, there have been reports saying that Princess Diana's sons started fighting after Prince William advised his younger brother not to rush his marriage to Meghan Markle, whom he dated less than three years prior to their engagement.

Things between Prince Harry and Prince William exacerbated after the Sussex couple announced their decision to step down as senior royals. Also, the husband of Kate Middleton was reportedly fuming after learning about his brother's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, wherein Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid out their painful reasons behind "Megxit," including a barrage of racist abuse from British media and a lack of support from Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has yet to comment on the reports saying that Queen Elizabeth and Prince William rejected his request for a visit. So, avid supporters of Meghan Markle's life partner should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.