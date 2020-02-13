Kate Middleton, who is on a royal tour to Scotland, became a chef for the homeless people at a charity cafe in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

After visiting Ark Open Farm near Belfast on Wednesday morning, Kate Middleton ditched her wellies and anorak for an apron in the afternoon and headed to Social Bite cafe in Aberdeen to feed the homeless. Social Bite runs social enterprise cafés across Scotland and distributes food and hot drinks to people experiencing homelessness, as well as employs staff who have experienced homelessness themselves.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is known as the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, was dressed in a baby blue polo neck jumper, black skinny jeans and heeled boots for her tour. The 38-year-old wore a black apron and blue cooking gloves as she joined the cook in the cafe's kitchen to help prepare food for the homeless. She accesorised her look with gold drop leaf earrings and styled her chestnut hair in loose curls.

During the visit, Kate met with employees, volunteers, and customers at the cafe who have experienced homelessness, to hear how experiences in the early years of life can have a significant effect on lifelong outcomes, reports Daily Mail.

The visit was a part of her tour of the UK to help promote her landmark survey on the early years- "5 questions on the Under-Fives." The survey conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of The Royal Foundation- the charity of Kate and Prince William, asks parents five questions about their experiences with young children.

After completing her tour of England and Wales last month, Kate headed to Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday to finish the survey that was launched on Wednesday, January 22. The visit was the final leg of her tour of the four nations.

The responses to the nationwide survey that will close on Friday, February 21, have already reached 200,000, making it the biggest ever survey of its kind conducted in the UK, with nine days still left to go.

"I wanted to hear directly from people across the UK and it's great to have been able to talk to people in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and across England about their experiences. I want to thank the 200,000 people who have filled it out because each and every response will help show us what society really thinks about raising the next generation," the mother-of-three said.