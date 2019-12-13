Apart from her mother-in-law's lover's knot tiara, Kate Middleton's eco-friendly brooch and new diamond ring caught royal fans' attention. The Duchess of Cambridge made quite a fashion statement displaying queenly elegance at the Queen Elizabeth II's diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.

According to The Sun, apart from her glitzy attire and dazzling Princess Diana's diamond and pearl tiara, Kate Middleton showcased an extraordinary brooch with some "eco-friendly credentials." The brooch was given to her by Queen Elizabeth II in honour of her services to the sovereign.

It is the Royal Family Order that is presented to the female members of the family. Traditionally, the brooch was made out of ivory, an invaluable material that is obtained from the tusks of elephants. Since it is acquired by killing the animal, the sale of ivory is banned and considered illegal.

Therefore, Kate's Royal Family Order was specially designed with glass instead of ivory. The brooch has a painting of the queen tied to a yellow ribbon. The royal mother was presented with the honour in April 2018.

The mother-of-three used her brooch and the tiara to accessorise her Alexander McQueen navy velvet gown. Along with it, she wore a Nizam of Hyderabad necklace that belonged to the queen and tied her hair in a neat bun.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Diplomatic Reception, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace, and attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps based in London. pic.twitter.com/rowmERe4cq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 11, 2019

Alongside her Royal Family Order, the duchess' new diamond ring became the talk of the town. According to Town and Country Mag, a royal fashion blog What Kate Wore noticed the 37-year-old wearing a never-seen-before diamond ring. Even though it was hard to recognise the design, it is said that Diplomat Corps reception was the first time she was seen wearing this unusual piece of accessory. At this point, it is deemed unclear whether it is a new design or something from the royal treasury. However, it is certainly something that she wore for the first time.

This has been a busy month for the royals. This is the second time a major diplomatic reception was hosted at the Buckingham Palace this month. Prior to this, the royal family came together to welcome NATO leaders including US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and others, in an extravagant arrangement at the royal residence.