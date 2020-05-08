Kate Middleton has a huge fan following. The member of the British royal family is known for her fashion choices as well as her philanthropic activities. However, in due course of time, she has created fan-following for her photography work too. Royal observers get a glimpse of it every now and then through some of the gorgeous pictures as released on the Cambridge family's official social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

There is someone special from whom the royal mother-of-three has inherited the art from. According to Hello, Camilla Tominey of The Telegraph told ITV's "This Morning" that Kate Middleton has learned a few things about photography from her father Michael Middleton. She revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge's father is a "good photographer" and loves to indulge himself in "camera work."

"I was speaking to somebody who knows the Duchess well, who pointed out that her father, Michael Middleton, is a good photographer and really enthused by camera work generally and he taught her everything she knows apparently," Tominey said.

As per the report, some of Michael's photographs received immense attention from the royal followers. One of the well-known picture captured by "Party Pieces" co-founder is the one where Prince William and Kate Middleton are holding the newborn Prince George. This image was captured in the garden of the Middletons' 18th-century Georgian manor at Bucklebury in August 2013.

The news comes after Kate made her recent appearance on "This Morning" show where she launched a new photography initiative "Hold Still" in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery of London.

Completely free & open to all ages and abilities, #HoldStill2020 will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait reflecting resilience & bravery, humour & sadness, creativity & kindness, and human tragedy & hope.



The photography project urges people of all ages and abilities to submit photos capturing the spirit of the nation as we battle against coronavirus and get through the nationwide lockdown. Out of all the submissions, 100 shortlisted photos will make it to a digital exhibition that will be launched in August 2020.

"I think we've all seen some incredible images out there and heard some amazing stories and some desperately sad stories, but also some really uplifting ones as well. And I really hope that through a project like this we might be able to showcase some of those stories to document and share a moment in time I suppose that we are all experiencing," Kate said during her appearance on the show.

National Portrait Gallery is one of her first few royal patronages since the year 2012. In addition, she recently became a member of the Royal Photographic Society in 2017. Some of Kate's recently released works included Prince Louis' portraits that were posted on his birthday on April 23 on Cambridge's Kensington Palace account.