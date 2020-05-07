Baby Archie turned one on Wednesday. On the occasion of his birthday, parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released an adorable video of the duchess reading to her young son.

The three-minute long clip shows the royal mother read one of Archie's favourite books "Duck! Rabbit!" as filmed by the Duke of Sussex. The video was filmed as a contribution to an ongoing campaign Save the Children's #SaveWithStories whereby celebrities are recording and posting videos of them narrating classic stories in an endeavour to raise funds to save children being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video posted on the campaigns official Instagram page Meghan Markle is seen reading the book to her son on his birthday. Archie can be seen turning the pages as he sits on his mother's lap enjoying the book. And towards the end, Prince Harry, who is filming the video can be heard laughing and cheering little Archie.

"Duck! Rabbit!" read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex

Duck! Rabbit!" by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!" reads the caption accompanying the video.

As Archie enjoys his lockdown birthday with his parents in his new Los Angeles home, back in the UK, his family sent out special messages marking his birthday.

The Cambridge family took to their official Instagram account Kensington Royal and posted a photo of Archie from the day of his Christening ceremony. The family portrait featured Prince William and Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, as well as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

"Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! " wrote the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In addition, Queen Elizabeth II's official Instagram account Royal Family wished the queen's eighth great-grandchildren a very happy birthday with a picture of him with the queen and Prince Philip.

"Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild," reads the caption alongside the picture.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is Prince Harry and Meghan's first child who was born on May 6, 2019. As a great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, he is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.