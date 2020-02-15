Kate Middleton tries to give her children "quality relationships." The 38-year-old is mother to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and Prince Louis, one. Her inspiration is her grandmother, and she wants to raise her children just like the latter raised her and her siblings.

The Duchess of Cambridge recorded her first-ever podcast interview. The special episode is titled "Happy Mum, Happy Baby". Kate Middleton sat down with Giovanna Fletcher and gave a rare insight about raising her children, Hello reports. The interview about parenting was recorded after her engagement at LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery in London in January. The podcast episode will be released on Saturday, February 15, at 4 pm.

"If I take the experience from my own childhood, coupled with what I know now and what I've learnt from the experts in the Early Years sector, I think there's a few things that really stand out for me," said Kate.

"One is quality of relationships. So, those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now," she added.

She spoke about how her grandmother helped shape her childhood. The duchess reminisced happy memories with her grandmother, who did arts and crafts and cooking with Kate and her siblings Pippa and James. Hence her passion for the early years and her "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey was revealed.

"There are also the environments you spend time in as well: a happy home, a safe environment. As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying [developmental] foundations. It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this'. And actually, it's so simple," said Prince William's wife.

Kate and Fletcher who is an author met in Birmingham in January, when the duchess launched her online survey. In the course of the survey, the royal spoke with parents, grandparents and local organisations about their experiences of bringing up children. She undertook trips to Cardiff, Woking, London, Northern Ireland and Scotland to support the survey. The online survey will run until Friday, February 21.