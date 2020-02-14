Kate Middleton is busier than ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family. The queen-in-standing has been involved in some landmark projects keeping her schedule tight with additional royal engagements. Meanwhile, royal experts believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is dealing with the "pressure" to modernise the British monarchy.

It is said that Kate Middleton is finally stepping out of Prince William's shadow and making her own independent place in the public eye. It is quite evident in her recent solo royal tours across the country. An award-winning journalist and The Telegraph's Associate Editor Camilla Tominey commented on the duchess' growth amidst the royal family rumble.

While speaking to "This Morning", the royal commentator suggests that the royal mother has visibly "raised her game" despite the crisis in the family. As per Tominey, the present-day scenario displays "a picture of the monarchy moving forward." However, the burden of taking the monarchy into the future is really on the duchess.

"Prince William is a star but it's been all about Kate lately and she's considerably raised her game. This is her emerging from Prince William's shadow to carve her own path as a future Princess of Wales," Tominey said as quoted by The Sun.

The journalist's comments on Kate's development comes with special emphasis on her recently launched "5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives" survey. This happens to be one of the landmark projects related to her beloved causes of early childhood development.

"She's now carved her own path focusing on early years learning. She wants to commit her working life to childhood and how it affects adult life. She's been doing it in secret for eight years," Tominey added.

Her comments come after the recent reports suggesting that Kate will have to take on more work after Meghan and Harry's separation from the royal family. Earlier in January, Us Weekly reported that the royal-mother-of-three has been working 18 hours a day as of late. She is reportedly "juggling the extra workload on top of her family life."

Nevertheless, the royal parents very well know how to strike a balance between their family and public life. According to People, the couple has slowed down their schedules to spend time with their children, who will be on a half-term break from Monday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 21 from Thomas's Battersea school.