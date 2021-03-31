Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has come out to defend the Duchess of Cambridge weeks after her in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Responding to Meghan's claim that Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry over an argument about flower girl dresses, Goldsmith insisted that his niece couldn't have done it as she doesn't have a "mean bone in her body." The businessman said during a conversation with Mail Online: "I've known Kate since she was born and she doesn't have a mean bone in her body. It's just simply not in her nature."

Goldsmith, brother to Kate's mother Carole Middleton, insisted that the British royal is "the most spectacular person" he has met and is "even lovelier on the inside than on the outside." He went on to call Meghan "manipulative" and said she must have been the cause of any conflict while Kate "would have been trying to make the peace."

"If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan. She's a Hollywood starlet. You can't blame a tiger for biting the head off a sheep. But I don't believe a word that comes out of her mouth. She's an actress and knows how to manipulate her audience," the 55-year-old said.

Ahead of Meghan's wedding with Harry in April 2018, reports emerged that she drove Kate to tears over an argument about bridesmaid's dress fittings. Talking about the reports in her recent interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex said: "The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen. The reverse happened...It really hurt my feelings."

However, the "Suits" alum also clarified that Kate "owned" her mistake and apologised with flowers and a note. "And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it," Meghan said about her sister-in-law, adding that she is a "good person."

Nonetheless, Kate's uncle is upset with the Sussexes' accusations about the royal family, and believes that they were lying about several things. About Meghan's claim that she was denied proper help by the royal family when she was feeling suicidal, Goldsmith said: "Where was he (Harry) in all this? Surely as her husband, he should have been able to give her the help and support she needed. He's a senior Army officer who has been in a war zone. He should be able to stand up for himself and his wife."