Kate Moss is set to testify in Johnny Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, according to reports. A source close to the actor said she will speak to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where the hearing is taking place, via video link

Lawyers for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star are set to bring the 48-year-old supermodel as a witness after Heard mentioned her name on the stand on May 5 while recalling an incident in March 2015 involving her sister, Whitney Henriquez. She recounted the time she punched the actor in the face after she alleged that he was about to shove Whitney down the stairs.

The "Aquaman" actress said she "instantly" thought of "Kate Moss and stairs." The mention of Depp's ex-girlfriend prompted Ben Chew to smile in excitement and make a fist pump.

Courtroom Moment: On Thursday, #JohnnyDepp's attorney Ben Chu appeared to celebrate with a fist pump when #AmberHeard mentioned #KateMoss during her testimony. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/7KWrD0oGnV — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 6, 2022

California entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian told the New York Post, "That's one mistake that [Heard] made, was bringing up Kate Moss, which potentially opened the door to [Depp's team] bringing [Moss] on as an impeachment witness" — and Moss "saying 'This never happened.'"

Moss and Depp were in a relationship between 1994 and 1997 and were even briefly engaged before they split. They met when she was 20 and he was 31. Friends of the model said he taught her how to protect her privacy amid her growing popularity.

It is said that she has remained very supportive of him throughout the years although she has not publicly voiced her support for the actor amid his defamation case against Heard.

But she did say that the "Rum Diary" star took very good care of her when they were together. She recalled their relationship in her 2012 interview with Vanity Fair and said, "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit."

Moss shared, "I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust."

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over the Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018 in which she called herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Meanwhile, the actress is countersuing him for $100 million.