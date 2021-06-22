Prince William and Kate Middleton did not have a proper and detailed conversation with Prince Harry when he was in the United Kingdom in April for Prince Philip's funeral because they feared the details of their chat would be leaked.

Royal historian Robert Lacey, whose book about Prince William and Prince Harry's feud titled "Battle of the Brothers" is being serialised in The Times, wrote about the royal siblings' reunion at their grandfather's funeral in the latest update. Lacey said that William and Kate, who were seen briefly chatting with Harry after the funeral, could not trust him with a sit-down conversation as they feared whatever they talked about would go back to his wife Meghan Markle, and then leaked to the US media.

"They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network," Lacey wrote.

The funeral was held over a month after Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey for CBS. Days after the controversial tell-all, CBS anchor and the couple's friend Gayle King had revealed on her show that Prince William and Prince Charles had "unproductive" phone calls with Harry.

"Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too. The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation," King had said, adding that no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet.

Multiple sources reported at the time that King's revelations had broken William's trust in Harry as he started getting worried that his and other family members' private conversations with his brother will be "plastered on US TV."

According to Lacey, it was "not by accident" that other members of the British royal family including Princess Anne or the Countess of Wessex did not talk to Harry in public on the day of the funeral. He explained: "People felt incensed by what they saw as the calculated and focused cruelty of the TV interview and by the hypocrisy of Meghan — relating so brightly to Oprah how she had phoned the Queen to show her concern about Philip's condition without even considering, apparently, the impact that their televised catalogue of grievance might have upon the invalid's morale and health."