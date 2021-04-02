Prince William is reportedly skeptical about talking to his brother Prince Harry after their private conversations were leaked to the world.

Days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, their friend and CBS anchor Gayle King revealed on her show that she had spoken to the couple about "how they were feeling." The anchor reported that Harry had spoken to his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William about their issues, but their conversations were "unproductive."

A source tells Us Weekly that William was "left reeling" after King's revelation. "He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth," the insider said, adding that he "now feels uncomfortable" talking to Harry on the phone.

"He's (William) putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again," they said.

According to the source, other members of the royal family are also having a tough time moving on from the serious allegations levelled by Harry and Meghan in their interview, including that an unknown royal was involved in a conversation about how dark their child's skin would be.

"The problem with Harry is that he's hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won't back down until he gets some form of apology from his family," the insider said.

Another source close to the Duke of Cambridge had previously told Vanity Fair that he is "worried that anything he says to his brother will be "plastered on US TV." "There's a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard," the insider said.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that William is "struggling to hold back" after the interview, and wants to get his side of the story out there. A royal expert has claimed that his rift with his younger brother is "the hardest things" he has gone through since they lost their mother Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997.

Duncan Larcombe, a journalist, and author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," told OK! magazine: "He (William) feels he has lost his brother and his best friend."