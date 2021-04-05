Kate Winslet is opening up about "homophobia" in Hollywood, and claims that there are at least four actors who have been hiding their sexuality due to it.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Academy Award winner said that these actors are afraid that their careers will be ruined if they come out of the closet. She told the outlet: "I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles," adding: "Now that's f***ed up."

The "Titanic" star went on to narrate one such incident that happened with a closeted bisexual actor. She recalled: "A well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, 'I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn't publicise that.' I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality."

Winslet called the situation "painful" because these actors "fear being found out."

The actress also noted that the stigma applies to more towards men more than anything. "It's bad news. Hollywood has to drop that dated crap of, 'Can he play straight because, apparently, he's gay?' That should be almost illegal," she said.

The 45-year-old revealed that the stigma is widespread in Hollywood. "And it can't just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons. And it's nobody's business. Perhaps privacy. Perhaps conditioning and shame," she said.

Winslet, who played a lesbian character in the 2020 romantic drama "Ammonite," said that there should have been a conversation regarding how she feels about playing the part and "possibly taking that role from somebody."

"But I'm done with not being honest about what my real opinions are, and I know the part was never offered to anybody else. In taking this part I had an opportunity to bring an LGBTQ story into living rooms," she said, adding that more people should come forward to speak like her.