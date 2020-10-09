Hollywood power couple Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are expecting their first baby together. The couple is yet to confirm the news.

In the photos obtained by People, Katharine McPhee, 36, flaunted her baby bump while out on a shopping spree on Tuesday. David Foster, 70, and his wife were spotted in Montecito, California where they grabbed lunch together and bought some baby essentials.

The former "American Idol" contestant was dressed casually in leggings, a black top, and a baseball cap. Foster donned a matching cap and face mask as his wife. They were accompanied by their dog that McPhee carried in a bag on her side.

The couple met each other in the year 2006 when McPhee was still a contestant on "American Idol." The music producer was mentoring her and other participants of season 5.

In 2008, McPhee married Nick Cokas and divorced him after six years. The mentor-mentee duo reconnected years later and got engaged in June 2018. They tied the knot in June 2019 at the St. Yeghiche Armenian Apostolic Church in Kensington, London. The couple is now expecting their first baby.

As for Foster, this is his fifth marriage. He is a father to six children—Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, Rebecca Dyer, Allison, 50, and Amy, 46—from his previous marriages. The music producer who is known to have produced stellar musicians such as Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Donna Summer, The Corrs, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Cheryl Lynn, and others was married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson, and Yolanda Hadid.

The publication notes that Foster's daughter Erin has some great things to say about McPhee.

"Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way," Erin told the aforementioned publication. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.' She's a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable."