Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently welcomed her first child with Chris Pratt, finds it "comforting" that her husband has prior parenting experience.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, on Monday. While the newborn is the first child for Schwarzenegger, Pratt is already father to a son, Jack Pratt, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

According to People magazine, Schwarzenegger is really grateful that Pratt has previous parenting experience with his son Jack, who will celebrate his eighth birthday next week. A source told the outlet: "It's comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn."

The source also said that the author loves seeing the 41-year-old with their daughter as he is such a "good dad." "This was one of the things that Kat was attracted to from the beginning: Chris loves being a dad. Kat feels very lucky that Lyla gets to grow up with Chris as a dad," they said.

The insider said that the 30-year-old is tired, but has the best attitude and loves being a mom, adding: "She is so positive and excited about the whole experience."

The couple hasn't left their house since they returned home from the hospital after having their baby. "They just want to bond with the baby and get to know her. Lyla is adorable," the source said.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger had confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram with a picture of them holding hands with the little bundle of joy. "We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great," the caption read.

Schwarzenegger's parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were waiting at home to welcome the baby, as they couldn't visit them at the hospital due to restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The source told People that Maria is making sure that her daughter and granddaughter have everything they need.

The "Jurassic World" actor's ex-wife Faris also extended congratulations to the new parents, and sent them a gift, reports E! News. "They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive," a source said.