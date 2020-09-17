Katie Holmes and her new beau Emilio Vitolo Jr.'s newfound romance is in full swing. The couple is reportedly in touch almost all day long.

According to People, the "Logan Lucky" actress and her new flame are "sticking close." Sources reveal that Emilio Vitolo Jr's charming nature swept her off her feet. They are apparently chatting nonstop and can't get enough of each other.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty. It's easy to see how Katie fell for him," the source said. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it. He can't get enough of her attention."

More sources reveal that Katie Holmes is "smitten" with the chef who works at his father's popular New York City restaurant Emilio's Ballato in SoHo. The restaurant is frequented by Hollywood's who's who.

The couple has been spotted together quite a few times and they appeared all loved up. As per the report, the pair was seen out and about in the city on Sunday while they were on a daytime date. They were seen kissing each other.

This is not the first time Holmes and Vitolo Jr. have been spotted flaunting PDA. The couple was first seen locking lips at a dinner, earlier this month. During their date, the actress was seen sitting on her partner's lap as they exchanged a passionate kiss. As reported by Daily Mail, the pair often "bursted out into uncontainable laughter as they cozied up to one another."

Holmes was previously dated Hollywood stars, Joshua Jackson and Chris Klein. In 2005, the "Dawson Creek" actress started dating Tom Cruise and got married in the year 2006. The former couple share a daughter named "Suri." The couple parted ways six years after the marriage in the year 2012. She was then romantically involved with Jamie Foxx.

In a recent interview with Instyle, Holmes opened up about her 14-year-old daughter. "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality," Holmes said. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong—she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."