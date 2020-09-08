Katie Holmes might be in the midst of a burgeoning new romance. She is reportedly dating restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr.

"The Kennedys" star Katie Holmes was recently pictured with a 33-year-old chef. The photographs that were first obtained by Daily Mail reportedly show the alleged couple dining in Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan on Sunday night and looking all loved up. In the snaps, the 41-year-old actress can be seen sitting on her beau's lap as they got closer for a kiss on the lips.

The Hollywood actress was reportedly dressed casually in a white t-shirt with a pair of denims. She had her hair tied up in a messy bun. As for Emilio Vitolo Jr, he adorned a casual look to with beige newsboy hat and a V-neck t-shirt.

"The pair bursted out into uncontainable laughter as they cozied up to one another at the quaint joint and made no attempt to hide their affection as they packed on the PDA outside," states the report.

This is not the first time Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were seen together. As per the report, their romance rumours started to build up after they were spotted together at Hollywood's favourite SoHo restaurant on Saturday. Emilio's Ballato in SoHo, which is often frequented by celebs, is actually owned by Vitolo Sr.

Holmes was previously romantically involved with other Hollywood stars like Joshua Jackson and Tom Cruise. The "All We Had" star dated her "Dawson Creeks" co-star Jackson before getting engaged to Chris Klein in the year 2003. However, the couple ended their relationship in early 2005.

Thereafter, Holmes began dating Cruise in April 2005 and got engaged in June 2005. They were married in the year 2006 and had a daughter named "Suri." Six years after marriage, Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise.

Meanwhile, digging deeper into Vitolo Jr.'s profile, the publication notes that Holmes' new love interest is no stranger to the world of acting. He has appeared in "Royal Pains" and "Inside Amy Schumer." He apparently has several celeb friends such as Joe Jonas and Whoopi Goldberg.