The world of showbiz is rarely quiet where Katie Price is concerned, but recent weeks have seen the headlines take a decidedly darker turn. As the 47-year-old star toured the UK with her long-time friend and fellow reality icon Kerry Katona, fans couldn't help but notice her increasingly fragile frame.

While speculation has been rife, Katona has now stepped forward to offer a stark explanation, pointing the finger squarely at the shocking legal battles facing Price's ex-husband, Kieran Hayler.

In a candid revelation following the conclusion of their joint theatre tour, Katona, 45, addressed the whispers surrounding Price's health. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former Atomic Kitten singer didn't mince her words, linking Price's physical transformation to the immense stress of recent allegations.

'Have you read the headlines about her ex-husband? You'd lose weight, but Kate is not fragile,' Katona declared, fiercely defending her friend's resilience. 'She's the strongest woman I know. She's also more sober, more together, than anyone gives her credit for. And she will get her empire back. I am in awe of her.'

Kieran Hayler Faces Serious Charges in Court

The "headlines" Katona refers to involve a harrowing legal case that has sent shockwaves through the media.

Kieran Hayler, 38, arrived at Crawley Magistrates' Court this week to face grave allegations, including three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a child. The alleged victim is reported to be a 13-year-old girl.

Police confirmed last month that they had charged the former stripper and personal trainer, who is best known for his turbulent marriage to Katie Price. The alleged offences are said to have taken place at an address in West Sussex between June and October 2016.

During this period, Hayler was still married to Price and was living at her family home, famously dubbed the "Mucky Mansion" due to its well-documented state of disrepair.

Hayler was granted bail on the strict condition that he does not contact the alleged victim. He is now due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea hearing on 17 December. His legal team has issued a robust defence, telling the Daily Mail that he 'strongly denies the allegations made against him in their entirety'.

Katie Price Hints at Trauma on Stage

While Price has maintained a dignified silence in direct press statements—her representative declined to comment when approached by Metro—she appeared to allude to the unfolding nightmare during a recent appearance on her tour.

The duo, who first bonded in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle back in 2004, brought their "An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona" show to the Clapham Grand in London, where the atmosphere turned uncharacteristically sombre.

While discussing her history of traumatic relationships, Price seemed to reference the current legal storm involving her ex-husband, with whom she shares two children, Jett and Bunny.

'What I've gone through, and – how do I word it – current news, I had a real reason to be wary of things because it's closer to home than you realise,' she told the audience, her vulnerability evident. 'I can't say anymore on it, but I'm sure you know what I'm getting to.'

The couple's relationship, which lasted from their marriage in 2013 until their acrimonious split in 2018, has played out in the public eye for over a decade.

Now, as Hayler faces the prospect of a serious criminal trial, the toll on Katie Priceappears to be both emotional and physical, with Katona's comments confirming that the stress has manifested in her sudden weight loss.

Despite the scrutiny, Katona remains adamant that Price is fighting back, sober and determined to rebuild her life amidst the chaos.