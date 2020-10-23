Katy Perry, who welcomed her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom less than two months ago, looked radiant as she made an important announcement for her fans ahead of United States presidential election on Nov. 3.

In a video shared on her Instagram account on Thursday, Katy Perry requested her followers to "flex that patriotic muscle" and vote early in the upcoming elections. The musician revealed that she herself has voted early in the elections since it has "never been easier or more convenient."

"Hi everyone I'm Katy Perry. Voting has already started across the country so I want to make sure all of you have your plan to vote early too," the 35-year-old said in the clip in which she appears wearing an orange moto jacket, matching floral top, and large gold earrings with dewy makeup.

"Voting early has never been easier or more convenient, Trust me. And in most places you can vote early by mail or vote early in person," Perry added.

Further explaining the process of voting early by using official drop boxes or by mail, the "Roar" singer said: "If you vote by mail, or you can take it to an official drop off location. Just remember to follow the instructions so carefully on the ballot so your vote is counted."

"Or, you can just go vote early in-person! Just make sure to wear a mask," the singer concluded. In the caption, Perry made a pun writing: "Flex that patriotic muscle US and vote early!"

She had earlier also made a video to encourage people to exercise their right to vote. In a video made by Jane Fonda, the new mum was seen using a breast pump while telling viewers she is "pumped to vote."

Despite having a busy year with her pregnancy and new album's release, the musician has continued to encourage her fans about the elections. Meanwhile, she recently bought a new family home with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in the posh neighbourhood of Montecito in Santa Barbara. With their new lavish purchase, the couple has become neighbours to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.