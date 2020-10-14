Katy Perry returned to work six weeks after delivering her first baby. And she was appreciated for it by her fiancé's ex-wife Miranda Kerr, publicly.

The "Smile" hitmaker posted a photo of her as she returned to work weeks after becoming a new mommy. She showed off of her monochromatic costume for the first day of the shoot on the "American Idol" set. The series of pictures also include pictures with the other judges from the panel as they stand at a distance abiding by the new social distance protocols. In one of the pictures, she even compared her attire to cow's skin.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already! Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume," Perry wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

To this Kerr responded with lots of love and appreciation. "Omg you're amazing! Love you," the Australian supermodel who was married to Orlando Bloom for three years wrote in the comments.

Fans have responded to the two ladies' interaction with great delight.

"I love how they love each other" wrote one fan.

"I just love the support and great relationship between the two of you. Your children will benefit from this. Much love to you both," wrote another.

"that's the exwife of Orlando, this is queen energy!" wrote the third one.

Kerr and Bloom began dating in the year 2007. In 2010, they announced their engagement and were married to each other the following month. The former Victoria's Secret Angel gave birth to their son, Flynn in January 2011. Two years late, in 2013, they announced their separation. Kerr went on to date and marry Snapchat CEO, Evan Spiegel.

Meanwhile, Perry and Bloom started dating each other in the year 2016. They were in an on-and-off relationship until 2018 and got engaged in the year 2019. It is said they had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. The couple welcomed their first child on Aug. 26, this year, and named her Daisy Dove Bloom.

Kerr was among the many celebrity friends of the couple who expressed her delight at the arrival of their baby. "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her," Kerr wrote on Bloom's announcement of Daisy's birth.