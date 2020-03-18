Katy Perry, who is expecting a baby with fiancee Orlando Bloom, is supremely happy to start a family with the actor.

A source has told Entertainment Tonight that Katy Perry is "over the moon" about welcoming a child with Orlando Bloom, as having a lifetime partner and building a family have always been a dream for her.

"Katy's priority has always been a lifetime partner and building a family and future together. That's why she hasn't rushed to the altar," the source said about the couple's impending marriage.

Dissing details on how the "Roar" singer is preparing for the baby, the insider revealed: "She has wanted this for so long and just wants to do it right. She's been eating a clean diet, exercising and reading everything she can about her growing baby and how to make the best choices for her body and the baby."

The report comes amid rumours that the couple is now planning for a very private wedding at home after their plans of a June destination wedding in Japan was spoiled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus that was first reported in China.

A source claimed to Hollywood Life that the couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, is now hoping for an intimate wedding which could be bereft of guests as the virus has caused multiple lockdowns in major cities across the world.

"Katy doesn't want to postpone her wedding, but it's something that is looking more and more likely by the day. She's told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have the big celebration in Japan when this all calms down," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom also spoke about the much-awaited wedding, and said it would happen "very, very soon." However, the 43-year-old added that the plans might be ruined because of the deadly pandemic.

"But I'm not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we're going to be traveling and we don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable," the actor said.