Reports have emerged that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who had to postpone their June wedding in Japan due to the fear of coronavirus, are now planning for a very private wedding at home.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom who are expecting a child together, hope to tie the knot this year, despite the deadly pandemic which ruined their initial plans, a source claimed to Hollywood Life.

The insider reveals that the couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019, is now planning for an intimate function which could be bereft of guests as the respiratory disease has caused a lockdown in multiple cities across the world.

"Katy doesn't want to postpone her wedding, but it's something that is looking more and more likely by the day," the source said, adding that the Grammy-winner is taking the unfortunate circumstances in her stride.

"She's told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have the big celebration in Japan when this all calms down," the source claimed. The revelation comes just days after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor opened up about their wedding plans, and admitted he was hesitant to pressure his wedding guests into travelling.

In an interview with The Times, Orlando Bloom confirmed that the wedding was happening "very, very soon," adding: "But I'm not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we're going to be traveling and we don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable."

Coronavirus has disrupted Perry and Bloom's professional lives as well. While the actor was sent home from the filming of his Amazon show "Carnival Row" in Prague and ordered to self-isolate himself, Perry had to cancel her engagements in Australia and spend a day in quarantine in a Sydney hotel after a coronavirus scare at her record label.

Meanwhile, a source has claimed to People that the 35-year-old pop-star is taking extra precautions against the virus in the wake of her pregnancy, and will stay low at home with Bloom till the situation improves. The "Roar" singer recently revealed on radio show 'Hughesy & Ed' that her parents have stopped making physical contact with her after the outbreak of coronavirus.