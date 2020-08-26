The coming few days are going to be exciting but at the same time hectic for Katy Perry, who is expecting to welcome her first child soon as well as her fifth studio album.

Katy Perry's daughter and her album "Smile" are both due around the same time, surrounded with the added challenges of circumstances caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pop-star opened up about her hectic schedule in an interview with Rolling Stone, and said: "I wouldn't necessarily recommend this as the first option for both delivering a child and putting a record out."

"But this is an unusual circumstance and an unusual year," added the 35-year-old, who previously called the album and her daughter her "two babies."

On one hand, Perry has been promoting her album "Smile" over the past few weeks with fun videos and interviews, while on the other hand, she has her hospital bag prepared for her daughter who can be expected any day now. While it has been announced that the studio album will be released on Friday, Aug. 28, Perry had a hilarious take on her daughter's birth date.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, the "Roar" hitmaker quipped: "We're coming to the end, guys! I'm excited! I'm delivering two babies. I have an album coming out August 28 called Smile and a daughter coming out whenever the hell she wants to!"

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Perry said it's a win-win situation for her and her fans as they will get an album when she gets her baby. "It's been a go with the flow roller coaster of emotions for everyone, kinda taking it week by week, curveball after curveball...I keep on saying it's a bit of a win-win that fans get an album and I get a baby. So everybody's happy," she said.

This will be the first child for Perry, and the second for her fiance Orlando Bloom. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is already father to a nine-year-old son named Flynn from his previous marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr.