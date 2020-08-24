Katy Perry has made a new addition in the list of potential names for her future daughter, and it is inspired by a song in her new album "Smile."

Katy Perry, who is expecting to welcome her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom any day now, has time and again mentioned a list of baby names that he and Orlando have prepared for their daughter. The pop-star got the idea of another potential moniker during a recent interview with ET Canada.

When asked if she would consider naming her baby after "Harley's in Hawaii," one of the songs in her new album "Smile," Perry said: "I've never thought of Harley... ever! Wow! Harley is a great name! Harley Bloom. Hold on... excuse me I'm writing it down."

"But honestly, I'm telling you, this is a really great addition. I'll send it to (Orlando). It's beautiful!" the 35-year-old added.

Perry has mentioned the aforementioned baby's name list in her previous interviews as well. During an appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast in July, Perry liked host Fleur East's name so much that she added it on her list. "It's actually really beautiful. Legit, it may go on the list. I'm going to text him (Orlando) right now," she had told Fleur.

In the interview with ET Canada, the "Roar" hitmaker revealed that she is hoping to have more children in the future as well. "It's not like I'm not just going to have one, I think. "I mean, I hope. I hope! Let's see what the universe has in store for me but I think this is going to be on my 'forever' list,'" she said.

The singer also discussed the upcoming release of her fifth studio album "Smile," and called it her "baby."

"We're coming to the end, guys! I'm excited! I'm delivering two babies. I have an album coming out August 28 called Smile and a daughter coming out whenever the hell she wants to!" Perry quipped.

This will be the first baby for Perry, while Bloom has a nine-year-old son named Flynn from his previous marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr.