Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly planning for a June wedding in Japan, amid speculations that the pop-star might be pregnant.

Page Six has learned through its sources that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are hoping to tie the knot in the country. However, the destination wedding plans might be ruined by the recent outbreak of coronavirus, which has already led to discussions about postponing summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The "Roar" singer, who had earlier tied the knot with Russell Brand in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, India, is planning for an intimate, low-key affair for her second wedding.

It was earlier reported that the couple was originally planning on a winter wedding last year, but cancelled it "due to the location they want." Perry and Bloom, who had been dating on and off since 2016, got engaged on Valentine's Day last year.

Meanwhile, the singer has thrown her followers into a frenzy by fuelling pregnancy rumours. The rumours started swirling around after the 35-year-old was seen cradling her belly in the teaser clip of the video of her new song "Never Worn Wight."

In the four-second clip, Perry is seen dressed in a white long-sleeved gown, holding her stomach in a way that appears like she is cradling a baby bump.

"You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! ) before the video premieres at 9pm PT!" she captioned the video.

Bloom, who shares a son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr, had earlier opened up about wanting more children with Perry. In an interview with Fox News in September last year, the 43-year-old had said: "I love kids. She's (Perry) great with kids.

The " Pirates Of The Carribean" actor said:"It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it'll, we'll have the ride of our life."

Representatives of Bloom and Perry have not yet confirmed or denied the speculations.