Katy Perry has reportedly picked Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of her future daughter whom she is expecting to welcome to the world in just a few weeks.

According to a report in the Mirror, Jennifer Aniston has been a huge support to Katy Perry who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. The "Friends" alum reportedly stood by the pop-star as she went through several phases of her first pregnancy during coronavirus lockdown.

A source close to the couple revealed to the outlet that the 51-year-old actress, who was there for both Perry and Bloom during their journey, topped the couple's list of possible godparents and was moved to tears when they asked her.

The insider said: "Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown they went for socially distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up. She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her." Perry and Aniston, who have been friends for nearly a decade now, are yet to confirm the news.

Aniston is already a godmother to 16-year-old Coco Arquette, daughter of her best friend and "Friends" co-star Courtney Cox.

Perry recently opened up about the last few weeks of her pregnancy while promoting her new album "Smile" on UK radio Friday. The 35-year-old joked during the interview: "I am waddling like a duck! I'm breathing heavily, I'm a full-on mouth-breather."

"It's loud and obnoxious. I eat so much flavoured ice, it's like put it in my mouth right now," the "Roar" hitmaker added.

The singer also said that she has given an adorable nickname to her unborn daughter, courtesy her pregnancy kicks. "I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun but I'm really active right now and, you know, my doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good to go, girl!' And so I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot," the "Dark Horse" singer said.

While this is the first pregnancy for Perry, her fiance is already father to a nine-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The "American Idol" judge said that she is grateful that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor already has parenting experience. "The good thing is that he has a kid that's nine. And he's been through it," she said.